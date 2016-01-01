Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Levine, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Levine, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Covina, CA.
Dr. Levine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Direct Outlook Psychological Services Inc.750 Terrado Plz Ste 246, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 915-0933Friday9:00am - 3:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
About Dr. Jack Levine, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1437284239
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.