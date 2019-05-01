Jack Kettering, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jack Kettering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jack Kettering, MA
Overview
Jack Kettering, MA is a Psychological Trauma Specialist in Layton, UT.
Jack Kettering works at
Locations
-
1
Harmony in Healing920 Heritage Park Blvd Ste 200B, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (385) 240-0321
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jack Kettering?
Jack is a fantastic guy. I always come away from our sessions feeling better than when I went in. He has helped me in multiple ways and I love talking with him.
About Jack Kettering, MA
- Psychological Trauma
- English
- 1043516925
Education & Certifications
- Weber state university
Frequently Asked Questions
Jack Kettering accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jack Kettering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jack Kettering works at
31 patients have reviewed Jack Kettering. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jack Kettering.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jack Kettering, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jack Kettering appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.