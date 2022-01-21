See All Clinical Psychologists in 29 Palms, CA
Dr. Jack Ito, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jack Ito, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2 (6)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jack Ito, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in 29 Palms, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    29 Palms, 29 Palms, CA 92278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 830-2782

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.2
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ito?

Jan 21, 2022
After having panic attacks and a nearly finished marriage, Dr. Ito saved the day. I was totally selfish and angry at the world after my military experience and I took this out on my wife. Dr. Ito was very systematic and helped me put some structure on my problems. For me, it was just one hot ball of stressful mess. Dr. Ito helped me to break things down into issues in me and issues with my wife. Each appointment we spent some time getting me over my PTSD and some time on a step I could focus on with my wife. None of the other doctors I saw EVER included that working on PTSD issues. I don't know if I would still be here without his help and I am darn sure my marriage would be over. I don't think Dr. Ito is still around here, but found this online and felt I owed him that much.
— Jan 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jack Ito, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jack Ito, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ito to family and friends

Dr. Ito's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ito

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jack Ito, PHD.

About Dr. Jack Ito, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1710966593
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ito has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ito. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ito.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jack Ito, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.