Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Ibrahim, OD
Overview
Dr. Jack Ibrahim, OD is an Optometrist in Cedar Hill, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 398 E Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Directions (909) 919-6044
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant - good experience. Young, a little cocky, seems smart.
About Dr. Jack Ibrahim, OD
- Optometry
- English, Arabic
- 1760978571
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.