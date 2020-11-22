Dr. Jack Dugo Jr, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dugo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Dugo Jr, DC
Overview
Dr. Jack Dugo Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Middletown, NJ.
Dr. Dugo Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jack R. Dugo Jr. Dc LLC20 Cherry Tree Farm Rd, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (732) 615-9420
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dugo Jr?
I have been seeing Dr. Dugo for 12 years, ever since my son and i had a car accident. He has flexible scheduling and has always been there for us. Even during covid, he has remained open. We could not make it through the week without his adjustments! Also offers p.t., pain management and acupuncture. Very pleasant manner. Always feel better on the way out!
About Dr. Jack Dugo Jr, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1184775777
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dugo Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dugo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dugo Jr works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugo Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.