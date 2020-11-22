See All Chiropractors in Middletown, NJ
Dr. Jack Dugo Jr, DC

Chiropractic
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jack Dugo Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Middletown, NJ. 

Dr. Dugo Jr works at Metro Pain Centers in Middletown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jack R. Dugo Jr. Dc LLC
    20 Cherry Tree Farm Rd, Middletown, NJ 07748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 615-9420
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jack Dugo Jr, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184775777
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Dugo Jr, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dugo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dugo Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dugo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dugo Jr works at Metro Pain Centers in Middletown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dugo Jr’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugo Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

