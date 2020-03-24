Overview

Dr. Jack Carney, PHD is a Psychologist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Psychology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Carney works at Clarity Health LLC, Mobile, AL in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.