See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Jacinta Cruz, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Jacinta Cruz, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jacinta Cruz, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Jacinta Cruz works at Axis Psychiatry in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uzma Zafar MD PC
    5536 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 915-7001
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jacinta Cruz?

    Dec 13, 2019
    I have been seeing Jacinta for a few months now! I just moved here from NY and the stress of finding a doctor can be tough! Jacinta took me in right away! Her staff is professional and kind. Jacinta is patient and works with you on what’s best for you. She has listened to some of my concerns and adjusted my medicine appropriately. I am grateful for finding an honest, professional, and caring doctor.
    M — Dec 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jacinta Cruz, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Jacinta Cruz, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jacinta Cruz to family and friends

    Jacinta Cruz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jacinta Cruz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jacinta Cruz, APN.

    About Jacinta Cruz, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588908628
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jacinta Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jacinta Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jacinta Cruz works at Axis Psychiatry in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Jacinta Cruz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jacinta Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacinta Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacinta Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacinta Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jacinta Cruz, APN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.