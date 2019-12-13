Jacinta Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jacinta Cruz, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jacinta Cruz, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Jacinta Cruz works at
Locations
Uzma Zafar MD PC5536 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 915-7001
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Jacinta for a few months now! I just moved here from NY and the stress of finding a doctor can be tough! Jacinta took me in right away! Her staff is professional and kind. Jacinta is patient and works with you on what’s best for you. She has listened to some of my concerns and adjusted my medicine appropriately. I am grateful for finding an honest, professional, and caring doctor.
About Jacinta Cruz, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588908628
Jacinta Cruz accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacinta Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jacinta Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacinta Cruz.
