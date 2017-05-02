Dr. J Linson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Linson, OD
Offers telehealth
Dr. J Linson, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry|Indiana University School Of Optometry and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Our family has seen him several times. He is thorough, has bedside manners, and always makes your time worth it, listening, which is important to our entire family of 6.
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NA|Veterans Administration Hospital, Perry Point, Maryland
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry|Indiana University School Of Optometry
Dr. Linson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Linson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Linson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Linson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.