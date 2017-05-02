Overview

Dr. J Linson, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry|Indiana University School Of Optometry and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.



Dr. Linson works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.