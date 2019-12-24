Izabella Ostolski, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Izabella Ostolski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Izabella Ostolski, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Izabella Ostolski, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Izabella Ostolski works at
Locations
Advanced Psychiatric Associates3245 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 228-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Izabella Ostolski is the best and she is heaven sent. I don't know what would have happened to me if I have never found her. My first psychiatrist experience was terrible as what he gave me made me suicidal and never called me back. APA was able to see me right away and Izabella was so empathetic that I felt comfortable opening up to her about my issues. She really listens to what you you say and don't say. It took less than four months to get me on the right combo of meds to get me stable. She was always on top of it. She made me feel like I had a partner in this. I am so grateful to her. The office also runs smooth and the staff are friendly and knowledgeable. Its so nice nice to know that you can have confidence in a staff that they will take care of your needs immediately. I never had issues with them an when I call they return it almost in the same day. Izabella also calls back. I am very happy with them and I already recommended them to my friends.
About Izabella Ostolski, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Institute of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Izabella Ostolski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Izabella Ostolski accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Izabella Ostolski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Izabella Ostolski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Izabella Ostolski.
