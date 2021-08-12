See All Psychiatrists in Matthews, NC
Ivy Brown, PA-C

Psychiatry
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Ivy Brown, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Matthews, NC. 

Ivy Brown works at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews
    1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 320, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2939
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 12, 2021
    Super Nice Young Lady. Listens to your input and ideas. God Bless????. The whole staff is very nice and professional.
    Kyle Hill — Aug 12, 2021
    About Ivy Brown, PA-C

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • Female
    • 1629434691
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ivy Brown, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ivy Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ivy Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Ivy Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ivy Brown works at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Ivy Brown’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Ivy Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ivy Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ivy Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ivy Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

