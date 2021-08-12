Ivy Brown, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ivy Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ivy Brown, PA-C
Overview
Ivy Brown, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Matthews, NC.
Ivy Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 320, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2939
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ivy Brown?
Super Nice Young Lady. Listens to your input and ideas. God Bless????. The whole staff is very nice and professional.
About Ivy Brown, PA-C
- Psychiatry
- English
- Female
- 1629434691
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Ivy Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Ivy Brown accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ivy Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ivy Brown works at
4 patients have reviewed Ivy Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ivy Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ivy Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ivy Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.