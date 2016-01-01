Dr. Spears has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivy Spears, OD
Dr. Ivy Spears, OD is an Optometrist in Toms River, NJ.
Dr. Spears works at
1
Dr Kerker & Dr Spears Optometric Physicians Llp40 Bey Lea Rd Ste C104, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 341-1070
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
- Optometry
- English, Hebrew
Dr. Spears accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spears speaks Hebrew.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Spears. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spears.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.