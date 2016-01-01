Ivy Poma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ivy Poma, PA-C
Overview
Ivy Poma, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Columbus, OH.
Ivy Poma works at
Locations
Grantriverside Medical Care Foundation Inc5141 W Broad St Ste 150, Columbus, OH 43228 Directions (614) 544-1860
Ratings & Reviews
About Ivy Poma, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215287289
Frequently Asked Questions
Ivy Poma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ivy Poma works at
