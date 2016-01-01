Ivy Hoffman, LD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ivy Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ivy Hoffman, LD
Overview
Ivy Hoffman, LD is a Dietitian in Duluth, MN.
Ivy Hoffman works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ivy Hoffman?
About Ivy Hoffman, LD
- Dietetics
- English
- Female
- 1235593807
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- Essentia Health-Holy Trinity Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Ivy Hoffman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Ivy Hoffman using Healthline FindCare.
Ivy Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ivy Hoffman works at
Ivy Hoffman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ivy Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ivy Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ivy Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.