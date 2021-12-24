Ivy Bagley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ivy Bagley, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ivy Bagley, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, NC.
Ivy Bagley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Children's Health Services1826 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 329-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ivy Bagley?
Ivy is a provider who makes you feel like family. She is caring and knowledgable. She listens well and takes all your concerns into consideration. She is careful and thorough.
About Ivy Bagley, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962664334
Frequently Asked Questions
Ivy Bagley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ivy Bagley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ivy Bagley works at
2 patients have reviewed Ivy Bagley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ivy Bagley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ivy Bagley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ivy Bagley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.