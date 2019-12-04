See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Ivonne Espinosa, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Ivonne Espinosa, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ivonne Espinosa, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Krystal Kalt
Krystal Kalt
6 (2)
View Profile
Cecilia Elias, FNP
Cecilia Elias, FNP
10 (1)
View Profile
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    7505 Lockheed Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 979-7402

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ivonne Espinosa?

    Dec 04, 2019
    Dr. Ivonne was patient with me and my husband. She sat with us for about 30 minutes trying to help us figure out our medications we brought her from the other doctors. She also explained about diabetes and how insulin was used by drawing a picture. She is a nurse practitioner but we would rather see her than any MD.
    Norma — Dec 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ivonne Espinosa, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Ivonne Espinosa, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ivonne Espinosa to family and friends

    Ivonne Espinosa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ivonne Espinosa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ivonne Espinosa, FNP.

    About Ivonne Espinosa, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194151217
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ivonne Espinosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ivonne Espinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Ivonne Espinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ivonne Espinosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ivonne Espinosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ivonne Espinosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ivonne Espinosa, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.