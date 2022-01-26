Ivon Leon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ivon Leon, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ivon Leon, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hialeah, FL.
Ivon Leon works at
Locations
-
1
Healing Touch C&C Inc4385 W 16th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 824-0637Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ivon Leon?
Excellent doctor and great person!
About Ivon Leon, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043724685
Frequently Asked Questions
Ivon Leon accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ivon Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ivon Leon works at
6 patients have reviewed Ivon Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ivon Leon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ivon Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ivon Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.