Ivey Thompson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ivey Thompson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. 

Ivey Thompson works at Novant Health First Charlotte Physicians EpiCentre in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health First Charlotte Physicians EpiCentre
    Novant Health First Charlotte Physicians EpiCentre
210 E Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202
(704) 971-1254

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Ivey Thompson, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1063932473
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ivey Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Ivey Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ivey Thompson works at Novant Health First Charlotte Physicians EpiCentre in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Ivey Thompson’s profile.

Ivey Thompson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ivey Thompson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ivey Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ivey Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
