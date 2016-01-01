See All Registered Nurses in Miami, FL
Ivana Espinosa, APRN

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ivana Espinosa, APRN is a Registered Nurse in Miami, FL. 

Ivana Espinosa works at Sylvester Medical Office Building in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sylvester Medical Office Building
    1121 NW 14TH ST, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-4129
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Ivana Espinosa, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770061970
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ivana Espinosa, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ivana Espinosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ivana Espinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ivana Espinosa works at Sylvester Medical Office Building in Miami, FL. View the full address on Ivana Espinosa’s profile.

    Ivana Espinosa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ivana Espinosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ivana Espinosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ivana Espinosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

