Dr. Ivan Van Eerden, DC
Overview
Dr. Ivan Van Eerden, DC is a Chiropractor in Missoula, MT.
Dr. Van Eerden works at
Locations
Ivan Van Eerden, DC225 Hickory St, Missoula, MT 59801 Directions (406) 541-6400
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had several treatments with Ivan over the last 3 months. Those of you who are discerning about healers of any stripe will know what I mean when I say: this man has the gift. He finds exactly the spots that need attention, and then applies only the required 'nudge' to get things headed back in the right direction.
About Dr. Ivan Van Eerden, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1801958061
Dr. Van Eerden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Eerden accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Eerden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Eerden works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Eerden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Eerden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Eerden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Eerden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.