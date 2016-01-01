Ivan Srdanovic accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ivan Srdanovic, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Ivan Srdanovic, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Ivan Srdanovic works at
Locations
-
1
Pondworks PA3636 Executive Center Dr Ste G70, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 371-9555
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ivan Srdanovic?
About Ivan Srdanovic, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184262735
Frequently Asked Questions
Ivan Srdanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ivan Srdanovic works at
Ivan Srdanovic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ivan Srdanovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ivan Srdanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ivan Srdanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.