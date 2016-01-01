Ivan Bekker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ivan Bekker, PA-C
Overview
Ivan Bekker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Hollywood, FL.
Ivan Bekker works at
Locations
Memorial Integrative Endocrine Surgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-0000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Ivan Bekker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1306219407
Frequently Asked Questions
Ivan Bekker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ivan Bekker works at
Ivan Bekker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ivan Bekker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ivan Bekker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ivan Bekker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.