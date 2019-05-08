Dr. Italo Samano, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Italo Samano, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Italo Samano, PHD is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Samano works at
Locations
-
1
Fermin Briones Jr MD PA4242 Medical Dr Ste 6300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samano?
He's the only psychologist in town I refer my friends and family too when need arises.
About Dr. Italo Samano, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1770530974
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samano works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Samano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.