Dr. Israel Rosales, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Israel Rosales, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Francisco, CA. 

Dr. Rosales works at Saint Francis Pain Center in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Sausalito, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Pain Center
    900 Hyde St Fl 11, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 353-6464
  2. 2
    1734 Fillmore St Ofc 3, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 441-9504
  3. 3
    3 Harbor Dr Ste 115, Sausalito, CA 94965 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 441-9504

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Israel Rosales, PHD

  • Clinical Psychology
  • English, Spanish
  • 1548260888
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Israel Rosales, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosales has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosales.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

