Dr. Israel Rosales, PHD
Overview
Dr. Israel Rosales, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Francisco, CA.
Dr. Rosales works at
Locations
Saint Francis Pain Center900 Hyde St Fl 11, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 353-6464
- 2 1734 Fillmore St Ofc 3, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 441-9504
- 3 3 Harbor Dr Ste 115, Sausalito, CA 94965 Directions (415) 441-9504
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosales very successfully taught me how to cope with chronic pain in 2001. I have probably used some of his techniques every day for seventeen years. Dr. Rosales was not one to confirm my beliefs and bill the insurance company for a never-ending series of sessions. He challenged me in a brief series of very difficult, impactful counseling sessions, which gave me back some psychological control over the new state of my physical reality. Thank You, Doctor.
About Dr. Israel Rosales, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1548260888
Dr. Rosales speaks Spanish.
