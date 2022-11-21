Ismail Boodhwani Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ismail Boodhwani Jr
Offers telehealth
Ismail Boodhwani Jr is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Ismail Boodhwani Jr works at
Uptown Physicians Group4144 N Central Expy Ste 750, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (212) 427-8761
Attentive and sincerely cares about your health.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033685680
Ismail Boodhwani Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ismail Boodhwani Jr works at
3 patients have reviewed Ismail Boodhwani Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ismail Boodhwani Jr.
