Overview

Dr. Isabelle Ruszczyk, OD is an Optometrist in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Dr. Ruszczyk works at Dr. Isabelle Ruszczyk, OD in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Isabelle Ruszczyk, OD
    15915 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 438-2021

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 31, 2021
My wife and I have been going to Dr. Ruszczyk for awhile. She help me after I had issues after my first cataract surgery. she helped me with monitoring my eye pressure. I recommend us to friends. Costco is lucky to have her. (optician for 39 years)
Debbie LaCorte — Mar 31, 2021
About Dr. Isabelle Ruszczyk, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1457401341
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Isabelle Ruszczyk, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruszczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ruszczyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ruszczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ruszczyk works at Dr. Isabelle Ruszczyk, OD in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ruszczyk’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruszczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruszczyk.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruszczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruszczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

