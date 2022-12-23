Isabella Turner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Isabella Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Isabella Turner, PA-C
Overview
Isabella Turner, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Port Orange, FL.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Port Orange1720 Dunlawton Ave Ste 2, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (321) 410-6432Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I have no problem with Isabella, she is wonderful, but this office's scheduling practices suck. It seems they always double book. Why else would it take an hour after your scheduled appointment to see her? And this is a common occurrence. I received 5 or 6 reminders from Advanced Dermatology in the form of texts, emails and calls about my appointment. I arrived early, as I always do, and sat in the waiting room with other customers complaining about the wait. And when you finally go up to the window to complain you get the "your next" excuse. Which means they take you from the big waiting room, to the little waiting room, to wait some more until she comes in. I think this office needs some reminders on what it means to be punctual. Or maybe I'll try someone else and lighten their load.
About Isabella Turner, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
