Isabella Lwiza, CNM

Midwifery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Isabella Lwiza, CNM is a Midwife in Des Moines, WA. 

Isabella Lwiza works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Des Moines in Des Moines, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Des Moines
    22000 Marine View Dr S Ste 200, Des Moines, WA 98198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Isabella Lwiza, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Filipino
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1194265603
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.