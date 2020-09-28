Isabel Tanenbaum, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Isabel Tanenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Isabel Tanenbaum, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Isabel Tanenbaum, LMHC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL.
Isabel Tanenbaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Beginnings Counseling & Recovery, Jacksonville, FL2950 Halcyon Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 292-2407
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Isabel Tanenbaum?
Strength is our biggest proponent, but many times it is lead by fear. The fear of the unknown, and the fear of not only one's self, but the fear of failure. Isa came into my life when those worlds collided. She helped me regain the strength that she knew I had and helped me become whole again. When I felt weak, she continued to support me and guide me to become strong and whole again. She helped me find the voice that I felt I had lost. I cannot imagine what my life would be like now, after three years of weekly visits, without her, her guidance and always kind, supportive words. She always has an open mind, an open heart and she never shows judgement. She is simply the BEST!!
About Isabel Tanenbaum, LMHC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1326085283
Frequently Asked Questions
Isabel Tanenbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Isabel Tanenbaum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Isabel Tanenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Isabel Tanenbaum works at
Isabel Tanenbaum speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Isabel Tanenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Isabel Tanenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Isabel Tanenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Isabel Tanenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.