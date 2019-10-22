See All Nurse Practitioners in Dallas, TX
Isabel Munoz, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Isabel Munoz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Isabel Munoz works at Mi Doctor #9 Webb Chapel in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mi Doctor #9 Webb Chapel
    9753 Webb Chapel Rd Ste 900, Dallas, TX 75220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 464-2402

Ratings & Reviews
Oct 22, 2019
Isabel is a wonderful and competent Nurse Practitioner! She is a delight to visit, and has provided wonderful care for me and my family. I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking medical care at Mi Doctor. The staff is quite friendly as well, and rarely have any trouble getting me in on time for my appointments.
— Oct 22, 2019
About Isabel Munoz, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1427218809
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Isabel Munoz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Isabel Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Isabel Munoz works at Mi Doctor #9 Webb Chapel in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Isabel Munoz’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Isabel Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Isabel Munoz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Isabel Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Isabel Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

