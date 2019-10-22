Isabel Munoz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Isabel Munoz, FNP
Offers telehealth
Isabel Munoz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Mi Doctor #9 Webb Chapel9753 Webb Chapel Rd Ste 900, Dallas, TX 75220 Directions (956) 464-2402
Isabel is a wonderful and competent Nurse Practitioner! She is a delight to visit, and has provided wonderful care for me and my family. I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking medical care at Mi Doctor. The staff is quite friendly as well, and rarely have any trouble getting me in on time for my appointments.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427218809
Isabel Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Isabel Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Isabel Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Isabel Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.