Isaac Rosenblum, PA-C

Dermatology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Isaac Rosenblum, PA-C is a dermatologist in Kingston, NY. He currently practices at Hudson Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Dermatology Kingston
    40 Hurley Ave Ste 10 Fl 3, Kingston, NY 12401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 338-3200
  2. 2
    Hudson Dermatology Fishkill
    969 Main St Ste D, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 896-7730
Insurance Accepted

  • 1199SEIU
  • Amerihealth
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
  • EmblemHealth
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Meritain Health
  • Oscar Insurance Corporation
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Isaac Rosenblum, PA-C

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1154709624
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Patient Satisfaction

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Frequently Asked Questions

Isaac Rosenblum, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Isaac Rosenblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Isaac Rosenblum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Isaac Rosenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Isaac Rosenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Isaac Rosenblum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Isaac Rosenblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Isaac Rosenblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.