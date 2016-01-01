Isaac Davis, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Isaac Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Isaac Davis, FNP-BC
Overview
Isaac Davis, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Isaac Davis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cumberland Diagnostic & Treatment Center100 N Portland Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Directions (718) 260-7522
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Isaac Davis?
About Isaac Davis, FNP-BC
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1538642780
Frequently Asked Questions
Isaac Davis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Isaac Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Isaac Davis works at
Isaac Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Isaac Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Isaac Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Isaac Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.