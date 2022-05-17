Dr. Bak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaac Bak, OD
Overview
Dr. Isaac Bak, OD is an Optometrist in Hamilton, NJ.
Dr. Bak works at
Locations
Wal-mart Vision Center 30-50121750 Nottingham Way, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 734-7572
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bak helped me when I accidentally sat on my only pair of glasses and required an emergency prescription and replacement pair. After getting my new prescription, something felt off, so I went back to see him and he was ready to help me and figure out what went wrong. He explained to me in full detail what the issue was, and it turned out my prescription wasn't the issue, it was the size of the frames I had purchased. After trying the new prescription in the correct sized frames, I had no trouble seeing at all. He is extremely kind and gives in-depth explanations to any questions I have posed. Knowledgable as the best of them, and ready to share that knowledge with those who are curious. I highly recommend him and his staff at the Walmart Vision Care Center in Hamilton to anyone who needs an eye exam.
About Dr. Isaac Bak, OD
- Optometry
- English, German
- 1821168758
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
