Irving Torbin
Overview
Irving Torbin is a Psychologist in Stoughton, MA.
Locations
- 1 966 Park St Ste B5, Stoughton, MA 02072 Directions (781) 344-5087
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Irv at 7 after my dad's death. Years later I was in a MVA and sustained a TBI. As a result, I was diagnosed with depression/suicide, anxiety, insomnia, ADD, bipolar, migraines. I was put on several meds and told I'd be on them for the "rest of my life" however with the help dedication and resources Irv gave me, I've been med-free for almost 12 years and learned how to overcome these issues. He helped me through my worst times and I owe him my life; literally I'd be dead without him!
About Irving Torbin
- Psychology
- English
- 1851494249
Frequently Asked Questions
