Dr. Arevalo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irving Arevalo, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irving Arevalo, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Metairie, LA.
Dr. Arevalo works at
Locations
Jefferson Neurobehavioral Group2901 N I 10 Service Rd E Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 780-1702
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thoughtful and eager to help. He even gave me some tools to help me during the first visit! I recommend him
About Dr. Irving Arevalo, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1447785506
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arevalo accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arevalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Arevalo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arevalo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arevalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arevalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.