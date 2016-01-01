See All Counselors in El Paso, TX
Irma Gonzalez, LPC

Counseling
1 (4)
Overview

Irma Gonzalez, LPC is a Counselor in El Paso, TX. 

Irma Gonzalez works at Family Service of El Paso in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Service of El Paso
    6040 Surety Dr, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 781-9900
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    About Irma Gonzalez, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093825218
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Irma Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Irma Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Irma Gonzalez works at Family Service of El Paso in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Irma Gonzalez’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Irma Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irma Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irma Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irma Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

