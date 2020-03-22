See All Nurse Practitioners in Mount Prospect, IL
Irma Funes, ANP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Irma Funes, ANP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Mount Prospect, IL. 

Irma Funes works at Mark D. Parisi, Psy.D. & Associates, P.C. in Mount Prospect, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Parisi & Associates, P.C
    800 E Northwest Hwy Ste 106, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 909-9858

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Nationwide

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 22, 2020
    Irma is the best. I have seen countless of doctors who get you in and out. Irma takes the time to go over your treatment, while truly listening to problem, which enables the most effective treatment. After all the different xlinicians I have been to, none of them compare to irma and she is true a diamond on the rough.
    Andrew — Mar 22, 2020
    Photo: Irma Funes, ANP
    About Irma Funes, ANP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1578817003
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • North Park University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Irma Funes, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Irma Funes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Irma Funes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Irma Funes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Irma Funes works at Mark D. Parisi, Psy.D. & Associates, P.C. in Mount Prospect, IL. View the full address on Irma Funes’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Irma Funes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irma Funes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irma Funes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irma Funes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

