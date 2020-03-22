Irma Funes, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Irma Funes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Irma Funes, ANP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Irma Funes, ANP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Mount Prospect, IL.
Irma Funes works at
Locations
Dr. Parisi & Associates, P.C800 E Northwest Hwy Ste 106, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 909-9858
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
Ratings & Reviews
Irma is the best. I have seen countless of doctors who get you in and out. Irma takes the time to go over your treatment, while truly listening to problem, which enables the most effective treatment. After all the different xlinicians I have been to, none of them compare to irma and she is true a diamond on the rough.
About Irma Funes, ANP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1578817003
Education & Certifications
- North Park University
Frequently Asked Questions
