Iris Zink, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Iris Zink, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in East Lansing, MI. 

Iris Zink works at Lansing Rheumatology in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lansing Rheumatology
    6200 Pine Hollow Dr Ste 400, East Lansing, MI 48823 (517) 339-1676
    Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 24, 2022
    If I could pick one word to describe Iris Zink and her office it would be 'heard'. After years of struggles, misdiagnoses, chronic pain, and defeat- Iris listened and heard. I have spent the last few years in her care and my health has changed for the better so drastically. I am so thankful for her time, knowledge, and tenderness to care.
    Mariah — May 24, 2022
    Photo: Iris Zink, NP
    About Iris Zink, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487729752
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Iris Zink, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Iris Zink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Iris Zink has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Iris Zink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Iris Zink works at Lansing Rheumatology in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Iris Zink’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Iris Zink. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Iris Zink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Iris Zink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Iris Zink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

