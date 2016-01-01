Iris Marku is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Iris Marku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Iris Marku
Overview
Iris Marku is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Iris Marku works at
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1783MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Iris Marku
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1285037549
Iris Marku accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Iris Marku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Iris Marku has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Iris Marku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Iris Marku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Iris Marku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.