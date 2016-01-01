Dr. Kiner accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iris Kiner, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Iris Kiner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Dr. Kiner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alpert Jewish Family & Children Services Inc.5841 Corporate Way Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 684-1991
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kiner?
About Dr. Iris Kiner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1336480342
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiner works at
Dr. Kiner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.