Iris Dennen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Iris Dennen, LPC
Overview
Iris Dennen, LPC is a Counselor in McKinney, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1700 Redbud Blvd Ste 316, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (214) 733-4202
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very punctual and professional
About Iris Dennen, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1902970817
Frequently Asked Questions
Iris Dennen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Iris Dennen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Iris Dennen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Iris Dennen.
