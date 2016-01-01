See All Nurse Midwives in Federal Way, WA
Irina Yuchimiuk, CNM

Midwifery
Accepting new patients
Irina Yuchimiuk, CNM is a Midwife in Federal Way, WA. 

Irina Yuchimiuk works at Franciscan Women's Health Assoc. - St. Francis Medical Bldg. in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Michael Davidov Inc
    34509 9th Ave S Ste 207, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 815-9595

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639795313
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Irina Yuchimiuk, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Irina Yuchimiuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Irina Yuchimiuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Irina Yuchimiuk works at Franciscan Women's Health Assoc. - St. Francis Medical Bldg. in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Irina Yuchimiuk’s profile.

Irina Yuchimiuk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Irina Yuchimiuk.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irina Yuchimiuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irina Yuchimiuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

