Irina Vozny, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (10)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Irina Vozny, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY. 

Irina Vozny works at CityMD in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brooklyn Hospital Center
    121 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 250-6930
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Annie in Brooklyn, NY — Jun 16, 2019
    About Irina Vozny, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477671766
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Irina Vozny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Irina Vozny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Irina Vozny. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irina Vozny.

