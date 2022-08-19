See All Dermatologists in East Brunswick, NJ
Irina Milgram, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Irina Milgram, PA-C

Dermatology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Irina Milgram, PA-C is a Dermatologist in East Brunswick, NJ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    561 Cranbury Rd Ste L, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 390-1883

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cryosurgery
Injection
Mohs Surgery
Cryosurgery
Injection
Mohs Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Irina Milgram?

    Aug 19, 2022
    Irina Milgram is one of the very best doctors I’ve seen in my entire life. She has unmatched knowledge, professionalism & people skills. Highly recommend.
    Greg Pisarevsky — Aug 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Irina Milgram, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Irina Milgram, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Irina Milgram to family and friends

    Irina Milgram's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Irina Milgram

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Irina Milgram, PA-C.

    About Irina Milgram, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285823559
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Irina Milgram, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Irina Milgram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Irina Milgram has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Irina Milgram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Irina Milgram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irina Milgram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irina Milgram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irina Milgram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Irina Milgram, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.