Irene Valos accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Irene Valos, MAMFT
Overview
Irene Valos, MAMFT is a Psychologist in Bakersfield, CA.
Irene Valos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kathleen C Fenn Marriage and Family Therapy Inc.2212 F St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 325-3220
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Irene Valos?
About Irene Valos, MAMFT
- Psychology
- English
- 1275629214
Frequently Asked Questions
Irene Valos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Irene Valos works at
2 patients have reviewed Irene Valos. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irene Valos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irene Valos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irene Valos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.