Irene McKenzie, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Irene McKenzie, APN

Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Irene McKenzie, APN is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Irene McKenzie works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neuropsychology) in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery)
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    She was wonderful and informative
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Photo: Irene McKenzie, APN
    About Irene McKenzie, APN

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508257858
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Irene McKenzie, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Irene McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Irene McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Irene McKenzie works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neuropsychology) in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Irene McKenzie’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Irene McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irene McKenzie.

