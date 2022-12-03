Irene McKenzie, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Irene McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Irene McKenzie, APN
Overview
Irene McKenzie, APN is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI.
Irene McKenzie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery)35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Irene McKenzie?
She was wonderful and informative
About Irene McKenzie, APN
- Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508257858
Frequently Asked Questions
Irene McKenzie accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Irene McKenzie using Healthline FindCare.
Irene McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Irene McKenzie works at
6 patients have reviewed Irene McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irene McKenzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irene McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irene McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.