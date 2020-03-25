Irene Lough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Irene Lough, FNP
Overview
Irene Lough, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Syracuse, NY.
Irene Lough works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Upstate University Hospital750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-8200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Irene Lough?
I found her to be a good listener, very thorough, and very interested in my overall health.
About Irene Lough, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023102548
Frequently Asked Questions
Irene Lough accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Irene Lough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Irene Lough works at
3 patients have reviewed Irene Lough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irene Lough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irene Lough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irene Lough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.