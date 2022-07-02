Dr. Irene Katsaitis, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katsaitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Katsaitis, OD
Dr. Irene Katsaitis, OD is an Optometrist in Franklin, TN.
Dr. Katsaitis works at
Vision Center 30-02723600 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 771-5025
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have been going to her for years and she has helped me so much over the years. She fixed an initial contact lens strength issue and has helped find me the most comfortable contacts. Always easy to get appts as well.
- Optometry
- English
- 1790839280
Dr. Katsaitis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katsaitis accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katsaitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katsaitis works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Katsaitis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katsaitis.
