See All Psychologists in Seattle, WA
Irene Arden, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Irene Arden, PSY

Psychology
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Irene Arden, PSY is a Psychologist in Seattle, WA. 

Irene Arden works at Rehabilitation & Evaluation Services Inc. in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Karen Sanders, PHD
Dr. Karen Sanders, PHD
6 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Lisa Cowden, PHD
Dr. Lisa Cowden, PHD
8 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rehabilitation & Evaluation Services Inc.
    226 Summit Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 322-2900
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Irene Arden?

    Mar 31, 2021
    I appreciate Dr. Arden's kind, common sense listening, feedback, and deep technical knowledge. She is helping me tremendously to deal with challenging family relationships. As a result, I am learning to become a better parent and family member.
    — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Irene Arden, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Irene Arden, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Irene Arden to family and friends

    Irene Arden's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Irene Arden

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Irene Arden, PSY.

    About Irene Arden, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972692788
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Irene Arden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Irene Arden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Irene Arden works at Rehabilitation & Evaluation Services Inc. in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Irene Arden’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Irene Arden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irene Arden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irene Arden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irene Arden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Irene Arden, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.