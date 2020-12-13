Irena Culic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Irena Culic, PA-C
Irena Culic, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Washington, DC.
Irena Culic works at
Laboratory Corporation of America, 2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037, (202) 747-2600. Hours: Tuesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Tried everything to fix my cystic acne and she’s the doctor who really listened and helped me. Everyone has been commenting on my skin improvement and how bright and clear it is. Great doctor!
About Irena Culic, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1023308269
Irena Culic accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Irena Culic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
