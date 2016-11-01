Dr. Ira Diskin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Diskin, OD
Dr. Ira Diskin, OD is an Optometrist in San Antonio, TX.
Todays Eyes LLC255 E Basse Rd Ste 330, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 308-8565
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Everything was great. Really interesting technology they use to check out eyes. On 1 machine he took a picture of the eye, put in on a computer screen, enlarged the eye looking for small problems. Bought some glasses at eyemasters about 1 year earlier that the lenses was made somewhere that they did not even put the Companies code or name telling who made them. The reason I went after only a year was that my eyes where hurting so bad. When I tried reading, 1 eye would naturally close.All is well
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Diskin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diskin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Diskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diskin.
