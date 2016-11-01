See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Ira Diskin, OD

Optometry
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Ira Diskin, OD is an Optometrist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Diskin works at Todays Eyes LLC in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Todays Eyes LLC
    255 E Basse Rd Ste 330, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 308-8565
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ira Diskin, OD
    About Dr. Ira Diskin, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154479335
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ira Diskin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diskin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diskin works at Todays Eyes LLC in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Diskin’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Diskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diskin.

